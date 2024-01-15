Work set to start on Crown Street Malls newest high-rise office tower

New hoardings have gone up in the lower part of Crown Street Mall, with demolition and then construction on Wollongong CBD's next big office tower looking set to begin.
The demolition will include the careful dismantling of heritage building Kembla Chambers, which will then be pieced back together around the modern office block.
The $43 million project, known as Kembla Chambers and being built by Triple One Crown Pty Ltd and architect Angelo Di Marino, was approved in August 2020.
Located at 111-119 Crown Street will include 11 floors of office space and a ground floor shopfront, and is one of a number of new buildings set to transform the mall in the coming years.
Located next door to Langs Corner, it will add to Wollongong's growing stock of A-grade office towers.
Like Langs Corner, which was completed in 2022, it will include a reconstructed heritage facade.
According to council conditions, a suitably qualified architect must be engaged to prepare detailed drawings of the facade before it is demolished, and must then prepare detailed reconstruction drawings and methodology for the demolition and reconstruction.
The drawings and methodology must have been be endorsed by the council prior to any demolition works.
The four storey office block which used to house Nikolovski Lawyers will be replaced by a brick facade similar to that of Lang's Corner, which will integrate the two buildings.
The plans also include a thoroughfare through Lois Lane, between Langs Corner and the new building.
The new office tower is one of a number of big developments which will transform the city in and around the mall.
In the middle of the mall at the intersection of Church and Crown Street, the massive Globe project will demolish the former David Jones building and carpark, along with the City Diggers club. In place, a 15-storey, five-star hotel, eight-storey office tower and a combined motel and club will rise over the two sites.
At the western entrance to the mall, WIN Grand's commercial component, approved in February 2023, will also add thousands of square metres of office space.
In Lower Crown Street, the demolition of the Downtown Motel and Amari Bar - formerly Ron De Vue - will open the way for the addition of nearly 12,000 square metres of office space.
