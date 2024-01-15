Gym rat jailed after stealing from bags at Illawarra's Anytime Fitness clubs

When Lemuel Bradford wasn't pumping iron, he was making gains in the gym another way.
The Wollongong truckie hopped between several 24/7 Anytime Fitness gyms across the Illawarra, with CCTV footage from each building capturing him taking what he pleased from the bags of unsuspecting gym-goers.
"It's conceded his conduct is absolutely appalling," Bradford's lawyer Emel Ozer said at Wollongong Local Court during his sentence on January 11.
The 37-year-old's unsophisticated scheme kicked off when entered Anytime Fitness in Fairy Meadow by swiping his fob shortly before 10pm on October 12 last year.
CCTV captured Bradford rummaging through bags left in the storage bays, before he swiped 2700 Indian rupees (worth about $51) from a victim's wallet while they were exercising.
He then took $65 and two debit cards from two other wallets before leaving the building.
Bradford's membership was cancelled after being reported to police, however, he remained undeterred.
He donned a shirt and shorts with Anytime Fitness logos when he entered the Unanderra gym on October 18 after a man let him in.
With his "large tattoos" on display in CCTV footage, Bradford spent half an hour rummaging through bags and working out between thefts, taking a total of $505 from a victim's wallet.
Bradford struck again at the same gym a week later, asking a woman to let him in after his fob didn't work, before leaving with two vapes.
On October 29, he took two debit cards, $100 cash, and a phone charging cable from three victims' bags at Anytime Fitness in Corrimal.
He then bought four packets of cigarettes using the stolen bank cards at a nearby service station, totalling $191.80.
CCTV footage was provide to police who identified Bradford through his distinctive tattoos.
He was arrested after police arrived at his Gipps Street unit, finding him hiding naked in the cavity of a couch, holding onto a rope to prevent it from opening.
Bradford pleaded guilty to nine offences including five counts of larceny and two counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
He swapped gym gear for prison greens last Thursday and penned a letter to the court, saying he spiralled into offending after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and relapsing into drug use.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted Braford's thefts had a degree of planning and imposed a 16-month jail sentence, with a seven-month non-parole period.
With time already served, he will become eligible for release in June.
