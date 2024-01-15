Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inside the flashy super yacht that could run charters out of Shellharbour

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 15 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Patriot 1 super yacht has been at Shellharbour Marina for the past three weeks, with its Wollongong owner keen to see if there's a market for luxury charters. Picture by Robert Peet
The Patriot 1 super yacht has been at Shellharbour Marina for the past three weeks, with its Wollongong owner keen to see if there's a market for luxury charters. Picture by Robert Peet

Would you be willing to pay up to $3500 an hour to charter a super yacht out of Shellharbour Marina?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.