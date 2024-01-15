Inside the flashy super yacht that could run charters out of Shellharbour

Would you be willing to pay up to $3500 an hour to charter a super yacht out of Shellharbour Marina?
That's the question Illawarra businessman Pasquale Lucchitti is asking, with his multi-million dollar craft Patriot 1 causing a stir in the region's waters over the festive season.
The 32-metre vessel - which reportedly once hosted Ed Sheeran and is decked out in swanky Versace-style furnishings - will head back to Queensland this week after a more than three week stay in Shellharbour.
It also made a brief stop at Wollongong where its owners had hoped to spend New Year's Eve, but were unable to find a spot to stay in the working fishing harbour.
The 21-year-old super yacht is normally stationed in the Gold Coast's Sanctuary Cove, where corporate clients, as well as the rich and famous, hire it out for four-to-six hour charters.
Mr Lucchitti, the director of Realta Enterprises which is behind numerous Illawarra residential and commercial developments, bought Patriot 1 as a business opportunity in 2018 when he says "there was a glut of boats and the price was right".
"We've brought it down here to see if there was any business," the Woonona entrepreneur said.
"It's our first time with it down here, and we wanted to check out what we can and can't do.
"We're trying to do a business plan to see if we could bring it down to Shellharbour for a couple of months of the year from next year."
The super yacht's manager Steven Cicekdag - an Illawarra real estate agent famed for selling many Cliff Road properties who is now based in the Gold Coast - said the reaction from locals, and marina management at Shellharbour had been "fantastic".
"Reaction isn't even the word to use, it has been overwhelming," Mr Cicekdag said.
"People want to know 'how did you get it here?' and have just been standing looking at it. We've had the lights on at night and it's been fantastic.
"The marina has just been fantastic - and as someone from the Illawarra I'm just so proud to have something like this here. This is up there with great harbours, and I think this is just the beginning of super yachts coming to the Illawarra - so it's great to be the first one."
He said most clients entertain on the massive undercover top deck with its heated spa, but there's also a saloon decorated in flashy blue, red and gold decor, with a stacked bar and opulent floral and heavily lacquered finishes.
Flashy sleeping quarters can host eight people, and include a master bedroom with a four-poster bed, and each bedroom has its own adjoining plush gold and wood bathroom.
"It's like a floating four-bedroom apartment," Mr Cicekdag said of the sleeping quarters.
There's also a full kitchen and crew's quarters, for longer stays.
According to luxury boat hire websites, the super yacht is available for $9500 for four hours, with catering (about $150-$200 a head for food and drinks) also available. It can host up to 47 people.
