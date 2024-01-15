How Greater Illawarra stars of the future plan to take out the Country Bash

The region's best cricketers have the chance to make history when Greater Illawarra take on Riverina in the Country Bash final at Spotless Stadium in Sydney.
The group of Illawarra cricketers have taken the state by storm by reaching the final on the NSW T20 competition. The likes of Bailey Abela, Ethan Debono and Angus Cumming have led the region to potential history.
Coached by Grant Tilling, the side will face Riverina in a curtain-raiser for the Sydney Thunder versus Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match on Wednesday, January 17.
Greater Illawarra will be looking for success on this stage for the first time. Coach Tilling said his young boys were feeling bullish about their chances.
"You wouldn't be going into these games if you weren't confident," he said.
"This is something that's been in the planning for a long time for the region. To finally play a final at one of these things is great for the boys in particular with the way they play their cricket and their approach is really good.
"It's just kudos to the team overall. The team that I've got this year is a good young side. Two of our boys made the Bush Blues side being Bailey Abela and Ethan Debono and then Ethan got picked in the team of the tournament so he got a baggy green out of it.
"We've got some really good young kids at present."
There will be a familiar face in the opposing Riverina game in the form of Ben Mitchell. The former Shellharbour captain is playing with an incredibly tough team to play against, according to Tilling.
"Benny's a handy cricketer. A good bat and good spinner. The way I'm seeing and watching what [the] Spotless [pitch] is doing, I think the spin will play a big part in that game. Ben will be one of the key people in that team," the coach added.
"It's a great opportunity for the young boys. It's all about the players. It's about them being able to put their skills on show and to have a good time and to enjoy themselves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.