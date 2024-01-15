Medieval knights to draw swords at Albion Park Show this weekend

A medieval vibe will be felt for the first time at the long-standing Albion Park Show this weekend as organisers opt to "try something new".
The Show Society has enlisted the help of local combat sports club, Knights of Albion, who specialise in sword-fighting in traditional garb of centuries gone by.
The 'friendly' tournament will see up to 20 competitors in full armour. The Illawarra club is one of 15 in the country with a total of around 170 active members nationwide, and founder Scott James would love to attract more from their demonstration at the show.
"I have watched them training and there's no bars held, they just go hell for leather at each other," said Michael Arthur, President of the Albion Park Show Society.
The agricultural show has been running since its first event in 1888 with only a handful of years of absence.
Bushfires, the COVID pandemic, and then a La Nina storm forced a washout late in the day in 2022 have caused a "turbulent" few years for the Albion Park Show Society but in 2023 its return was welcomed by thousands.
Despite rain forecast all week, Mr Arthur said their showground should "hold up" well and a bit of rain should make for more excitement with the much-anticipated derby cars.
"I think the Demolition Derby is always a big favourite [with patrons], but we've also got the FMX Freestyle coming down, they're always good to watch," Mr Arthur said.
"And the wood-chopping is always fun ... and there's the finale, the fireworks which is always a big attraction, especially for young kids."
The show still has managed to keep quite a large contingent of agricultural exhibits and events from cattle, goats, poultry and horse show-jumping to wood chopping, patchwork, handicrafts, flowers and farm produce, plus their annual rich fruit cake competition.
"I put that down to a very dedicated committee, where a lot of us come off the land," the society's president said.
"A lot of people have moved from Sydney down this way now and probably never really get close to a cow or horse or goats, and our committee's passion that we want to show off what comes from the land - like where you get your milk from and that sort of stuff."
This year the Pavillion will also be renamed in honour of Douglas and Daphne Blake, who have now both passed away, for their dedication and contribution to the agricultural show during their lifetimes.
The Albion Park Show starts on Friday January 19 with show jumping, the "main show day" being Saturday January 20 with an array of entertainment alongside exhibits, and horse events only on Sunday January 21.
For more details and the full program, visit: https://albionpark.show/
