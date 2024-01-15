Fire erupts in Woonona home sending residents running for their life

A Woonona family is lucky they didn't lose their home or their lives after an inferno took hold in their garage.
The male home owner was relaxing on his second-storey deck when he suddenly smelt smoke and went to investigate, just after 3pm on Saturday, January 13.
The Liamina Avenue resident went downstairs to find the caravan stored in his garage was on fire.
"The [home] owner had a hose out," Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli Station Officer Paul Campbell said of the scene as they arrived.
"There was a caravan alight in the garage and fortunately everyone was out which was good."
Crews cut a large hold in the garage roller door to access the caravan and they were able to contain the fire to the garage.
Paramedics were called and assessed the home's residents, including a wife and their adult children, but nobody as taken to hospital.
Despite the actions of the home owner and firefighters the caravan was totally destroyed, while a car parked alongside and second caravan parked outside received minor damage.
Station Officer Campbell said the family were lucky the fire erupted when it did.
"If it had of occurred at another time of the day, say at night, it would have been a different story," he said.
He praised firefighters for their swift actions in containing ferocious fire to the garage.
"It was a good save, the guys did a good job," Station Officer Campbell said.
The cause of this fire is not suspicious and thought to have been due to an electrical fault.
This is the second house fire to start in a garage during the past week after a Kiama Downs couple lost everything in a blaze on January 8.
While the Woonona family did have smoke alarms, Station Officer Campbell has urged anyone without a residential alarm to get one installed.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
