A luxury Wollongong penthouse apartment, a short distance from prime beachfront spots has changed hands for more than $3 million.
The listing at 401/16 Smith Street, Wollongong sold last week for $3,125,000.
The dual level penthouse is located a boutique complex of only five apartments; the 2021 build spans the entire top two levels of the complex.
According to CoreLogic records, the property sold after 62 days on the market.
However records show it previously sold in April 2021 for $3.2 million.
Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the property had been bought at the peak of the market, and had done well to largely maintain its value.
"It's only a 2.3 per cent drop in value... Last year, Wollongong values (overall) went down by more than that," he said.
The apartment features three bedrooms; three private terraces; a second living space; views of the escarpment, city skyline and ocean; and lift access to the rooftop alfresco.
Mr Kay said it sold to "a couple of ex-pats living overseas who are now moving back to Australia".
Mr Kay said the listing's key selling points were size, location and views.
"It's 223 square metres internally, so it had the size, it had the proximity (to amenities) and offered the lifestyle, and had nice views," he said.
"To get something of that nature on Cliff Road, which has incredible views, you're going to have to be paying $4.5 million, $5 million to $6 million now.
"So the buyer in this instance got size, location and reasonably good views, with a north-facing aspect."
Other recent significant unit sales in the area include 4/72 Cliff Road, Wollongong for $4,250,000 in June 2023.
The seller of the luxury apartment made a gain of nearly $2 million after less than seven years of ownership.
At the time, selling agent, Rob Austin from Harrison Property said the three-bedroom apartment sold to an Illawarra buyer who bought it as an "oceanside property to retire to".
CoreLogic records show it was previously sold in October 2016 for $2.3 million.
Meanwhile, the apartment at 1/3-5 Corrimal Street, Wollongong sold for $3,530,000 in September.
Also, in late December, the apartment at 26/8-12 Smith Street, Wollongong sold for $2,250,000.
