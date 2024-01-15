Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Luxury Wollongong penthouse apartment sold for $3m-plus

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated January 16 2024 - 9:27pm, first published January 15 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unit at 401/16 Smith Street, Wollongong changed hands last week. Picture: Supplied
The unit at 401/16 Smith Street, Wollongong changed hands last week. Picture: Supplied

A luxury Wollongong penthouse apartment, a short distance from prime beachfront spots has changed hands for more than $3 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.