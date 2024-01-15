Former Socceroo and Wollongong Wolves star Stephen Laybutt found dead

The body of former Wolves and Socceroos player Stephen Laybutt has been found on the NSW north coast after an extensive police search.
Laybutt was reported missing on Saturday morning after spending Friday with friends in the Casuarina area in the Tweed Coast region.
The former Newcastle A-League player's car was found parked at a Cabarita shopfront at 11:30am on Saturday. From there police launched an extensive search, asking the public for assistance through social media and text messages.
His body was found in bushland near Cabarita at 7pm on Sunday. The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Laybutt made 29 appearances for the Wolves in the old National Soccer League between 1995-1997, scoring two goals.
From there he had an extensive on-field career at other NSL clubs including Brisbane Strikers and Parramatta Power. He moved overseas to Europe before returning home again to Australia to play for Sydney Olympic and then made a second stint at the Strikers.
The Albion Park junior finished his professional career at the Jets in the A-League in 2008. He also had a stint in the Illawarra Premier League with Dandaloo.
Laybutt made 15 appearances for Australia. He was 46 years old.
