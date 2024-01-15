Watch as a Doctor Who Dalek visits Woolies in Dapto Mall

Jessica Healey and her children couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted a Dalek shopping at Dapto Mall in early January, but what they caught on video was real.
"It brought a smile to my face and both my daughters," she told the Mercury after spotting the robot-like creature.
The Dalek (a fictional race of extraterrestrial beings made infamous in the British television series Doctor Who) was tamed by Brownsville resident Conner Loebler, otherwise known as The Cosplay Guardian.
He found the irresistible creature on Facebook Marketplace just after Christmas and just had to have it.
"I love Doctor Who, and I've always wanted one, especially after my mother sent me a video of someone in a Dalek suit going out in Europe," Loebler said.
It's the latest addition to his extravagant cosplay collection of characters which either have been made from scratch or heavily modified.
The Dalek has been altered to allow the father-of-one inside, along with a motor and hoverboard to move around seamlessly like on TV. Shopping in Dapto was a "test run" before being unleashed on the rest of planet Earth.
"I'm still learning to drive it properly so I ... just used leg power [at the mall]," Loebler said.
Since the maiden outing, Loebler said he's been pulling bits of plastic out of his legs with tweezers as the cockpit is incredibly tight, but it was all worth it for the "smiles on people's faces".
By day Loebler is found behind a butcher counter or at the bakery, by night he could be one of his alter egos at a charity event or simply on an outing with his three-year-old son.
You may see him roaming the streets as a 10-foot-tall Bumblebee Transformer, Iron Man, or Spiderman, and sometimes teams up with Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spidey for parties.
