Watch as a Doctor Who Dalek visits Woolies in Dapto Mall

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 15 2024 - 5:19pm
Conner Loebler has transformed a dormant piece of Doctor Who memorabilia into a moving Dalek ready to head out into the world of Wollongong. Picture: Robert Peet
Conner Loebler has transformed a dormant piece of Doctor Who memorabilia into a moving Dalek ready to head out into the world of Wollongong. Picture: Robert Peet

Jessica Healey and her children couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted a Dalek shopping at Dapto Mall in early January, but what they caught on video was real.

