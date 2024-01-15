Popular Kiama bra shop on the market after 20 years supporting women

After two decades supporting thousands of women across Kiama and the Shoalhaven, lingerie and post mastectomy bra fitting specialist Knickerboxers is set to be sold.
It's a difficult goodbye to the store for Knickerboxers owner, Rita Sullivan who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, she said the decision to sell was not an easy one.
"I'm off to spend time in the roses, I can't smell them though, because Parkinsons takes away your sense of smell," Ms Sullivan said.
With employee and close friend Kerry Nash, the pair have worked with women of all backgrounds.
From young girls buying their first bra, to breast form fitting transgender women or post-mastectomy form fitting for women who have gone through breast cancer treatment.
They've helped women regain confidence in their bodies, assisted men and serviced three generations of the same family, Ms Sullivan said that it's far from a basic retail store, her time with Knickerboxers is a life of work.
"I knew I would have to sell, but I kept dodging it, and we will miss it" she said.
Both women had a prior career in nursing, which gave them an understanding of the support women with breast cancer needed and how important the aftercare is following treatment.
"We have a different understanding of how the fittings are to be done, it's about the way to treat a person," Ms Sullivan said.
For breast form fittings, they stock amoena products, which Ms Sullivan and Ms Nash agreed had been a life changing product for women following a mastectomy.
The products are made with specific materials that ensured no lift from the chest, a real look and feel, as well as nipple adhesives that have been designed to the finest detail.
"They look in the mirror and they get the biggest grin on their face, often there's tears and they cry and hug us, Ms Nash said.
"We even had a lady rush outside to show her new breasts to her husband.
"Every other woman wants to cover up their nipples except the women who have had breast cancer."
They said it was the people they will miss the most with the sale, and they hoped the new owner would have the same passion for it.
I hope they care for the collective and care for the women of the Shoalhaven and Kiama the same way, because they depend on us as nothing else and it really is its own community and family," Ms Sullivan said.
Following the sale, Ms Sullivan and Ms Nash are happy to assist the new owner with training and a handover of the store, to ensure their customers are left in good hands.
"It's a very viable business, it's been here for 20 years," Ms Sullivan said.
"it's a community service, not just a bra shop."
Anyone interested in purchasing the store, should contact Knickerboxers directly on 4232 1196.
