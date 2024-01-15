Minnamurra artist admits taking photos of sex worker without consent

A Minnamurra art graduate told police he "gave into his urges" when he took pictures of a sex worker without her consent after he asked her to pretend to be asleep during a session.
Nicolas Marcelo Araya was set to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however, entered a last-minute guilty plea to recording an intimate image without consent.
Tendered court documents state Araya arrived at a boutique brothel in the Illawarra on the morning of May 23, 2023 for a scheduled booking, and requested additional services including that the worker pretend to be asleep while he undressed her.
She consented to the requests and the pair entered the booking room. She laid on the bed and caught a glimpse of Araya getting up and grabbing for something when she opened her eyes slightly.
The woman became suspicious that Araya was grabbing his phone as he gradually undressed her. When the booking ended, she brought up Araya's art degree and asked him to see pictures of his artwork on his phone.
Araya was hesitant but eventually opened his camera roll while trying to move the screen out of the victim's sight. The victim found seven naked pictures of her from different angles and immediately confronted Araya, demanding him to hand over the phone.
"I took photos of you," he admitted to her, before deleting the pictures.
The victim told the receptionist of the incident and Araya was asked to leave the brothel. The matter was reported to police, with the woman providing a statement that she never consented to the pictures being taken.
Araya attended Wollongong Police Station and told officers he "just gave into urges and took a photo without permission". When asked to clarify he meant by this, he said "her pretending to be asleep".
Magistrate Claire Girotto imposed a conditional release order for two years, with no conviction recorded.
