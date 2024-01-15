Thief confesses to brazen stealing spree through Wollongong mall

From a Calvin Klein bag to several packs of Pokemon cards, a thief has confessed to brazenly swiping a trolley load of items from shops at Wollongong Central.
Bobbi-Lea Elizabeth Wing was set to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however, she instead entered last-minute guilty pleas to having suspected stolen goods in her custody and three counts of shoplifting.
The 35-year-old first struck at TK Maxx where CCTV captured her filling a shopping trolley without making any attempt to pay for the $455.85 worth of items she took from the shelves.
Among the items she nicked about midday on April 4, 2023 were bath products, cat collars, clothing, a water bottle, a Steve Madden camera bag, and a Calvin Klein handbag.
An hour later, Wing moved onto Best and Less, taking a black cardigan worth $40 and putting it in the same shopping trolley.
She then entered the nearby Coles supermarket and took $158.45 worth in groceries, including Nutella, cat food, a variety of energy drinks, chicken, and four packs of Pokemon cards.
A loss prevention officer caught her in the act and notified an employee, who then told police.
Officers introduced themselves to Wing before searching her trolley - unveiling $806.21 worth of items - including accessories like a scarf, necklaces and earrings from Rivers.
Many of the items had anti-theft tags still attached, which had metal foil wrapped around them.
Extra individually folded metal foil sections were also found in Wing's handbag, as well as two metal anti-theft removal devices.
Wing stated she had no involvement in handling the foil and that the anti-theft devices weren't hers, however, she came clean in court on Monday. Police returned all items to their respective shops.
An assessment report was ordered ahead of Wing's sentence date on March 1 to examine the circumstances surrounding her offending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.