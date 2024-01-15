Luke Wilkshire pays tribute to his former Socceroos teammate Stephen Laybutt

Stephen Laybutt's ex-Socceroos teammate and fellow Albion Park Football Club junior Luke Wilkshire has paid tribute to the former Wolves defender following his death.
The Illawarra football community was rocked by the shock passing of Laybutt.
The former Wollongong Wolves defender was found dead on the NSW north coast after an extensive police search.
Laybutt was reported missing on Saturday morning after spending Friday with friends in the Casuarina area on the Tweed Coast.
Laybutt's former Socceroo teammate and fellow Albion Park junior Wilkshire called on more to be done for players post-retirement in the wake of the news.
"It's horrible news. He was a former teammate and a great bloke," Wilkshire told the Mercury.
"We can probably do more in looking after former players.
"I don't there's ever enough that can be done, there's always room for improvement and better support systems and mechanisms can be put in place.
"Forty-six is very young. He was a top bloke, he was a tough centre-half and had a heart of gold."
The Wolves released a statement just hours after the news broke.
Wollongong Wolves was devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of former Wolves and Socceroo defender Stephen Laybutt," the statement read.
"After graduating from the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), Stephen joined the Wolves and soon became one of the toughest defenders in the league. During his time at the club, he became a role model for all players and would always play with his heart on his sleeve. After 15 caps for the Socceroos, Stephen finished his playing career in the A-League with the Newcastle Jets after sustaining a career ending injury.
"Wollongong Wolves wishes to send its deepest condolences to the Laybutt family. May he rest in peace."
Laybutt's former A-League club the Jets also made a statement.
"The Newcastle Jets are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Stephen Laybutt," the statement read.
"Laybutt, 46, was a member of the Newcastle Jets squad during the 2007/08 season and made 10 appearances for the club.
"Laybutt who played as a centre-back also represented the Socceroos, making 15 appearances for the national team scoring one goal. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."
Wolves great Alvin Ceccoli took to social media. 'RIP big man' his post said.
Laybutt made 29 appearances for the Wolves in the old National Soccer League between 1995-1997, scoring two goals.
From there he had an extensive on-field career at other NSL clubs including Brisbane Strikers and Parramatta Power. He moved overseas to Europe before returning home again to Australia to play for Sydney Olympic and then made a second stint at the Strikers.
The Albion Park junior finished his professional career at the Jets in the A-League in 2008. He also had a stint in the Illawarra Premier League with Dandaloo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.