Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons headline strong Australian surfing team

By Newsroom
January 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Gerroa's Sally Fitzgibbons celebrates after claiming a victory in Japan in 2018. Picture by Martin Fitzgibbons

South Coast stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons are set to headline a strong Australian surfing team as qualifications ramp up for the Paris Olympics.

