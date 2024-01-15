Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons headline strong Australian surfing team

South Coast stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons are set to headline a strong Australian surfing team as qualifications ramp up for the Paris Olympics.
Only weeks remain until the 2024 International Surfing Association World Surfing Games kick off, which is a crucial final stage of qualification for surfing at this year's Olympics.
Surfing Australia has announced the six surfers who will represent the nation at the competition in Puerto Rico, with Wright and Fitzgibbons joined in the team by Jack Robinson, Ethan Ewing, Morgan Cibilic and Molly Picklum.
The Games will start in late February.
A three-time ISA World Surfing Games event winner, Gerroa's Fitzgibbons said it was an honour to be part of the team.
"Even after all these years it is such an honour and a special feeling to be selected to represent team Australia," the 33-year-old said.
"The connection of surfing for my country and to the teammates around me provides a deep sense of purpose and pride. These unique occasions allow us to create another chapter in Irukandji folklore together. Building on these performances year after year creates the awesome Aussie team culture that we all thrive off and that is radiated across all layers of the Olympic pathways program.
"Although the stakes are high, it doesn't change how we all approach things as a team. Your best surfing is done when you are grounded and present in each of the tasks at hand.
"We want to bring out our best while representing in the green and gold and if we do this successfully as a team, the bigger picture will take care of itself."
Team Australia coach Bede Durbidge added that the squad was in good shape.
"I'm super excited for this year's ISA World Surfing Games in Peurto Rico. The team we have has so much firepower," Durbidge said.
"Everyone will be out to get that extra spot but I believe we have the team and coaching staff to deliver for Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.