Woonona beachfront home changes hands for well over $5m

It's the latest major sale in the popular street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A high-end beachfront residence at Woonona has found a buyer, as the home at 6 Beach Drive sold for $5.4 million last week.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said it sold to a local buyer, who was planning to renovate and upgrade the existing home.
Ms Denison-Pender said there had been other interested buyers from Kangaroo Valley, Singapore and New York.
The street previously made headlines in 2023 when 60 Beach Drive sold for $6.2 million.
There have been other notable sales throughout the region.
A Dunmore property with significant links to the area's history, as well as DA approval for sand mining has changed hands.
The result has also set another sale price record for the suburb.
'Anglesboro' is a 56-acre rural holding overlooking green pastures, lake, escarpment and rolling hillsides. The property sold for $4.4 million.
A luxury Wollongong penthouse apartment, a short distance from prime beachfront spots has sold for more than $3 million.
The listing sold last week for $3,125,000.
The dual level penthouse is located in a boutique complex of only five apartments.
Meanwhile, a former church turned eye-catching home in Coledale is set to go under the hammer.
The property contains many nods to its past, from the cross on the exterior, to the confessional, pulpit, church-like windows and 1950's pendant lights being retained.
The property has a price guide of $3.1 million.
Find out about the owner's extensive renovation here.
Shenal Silva relocated from Sri Lanka two years ago to study marketing and business analytics at the University of Wollongong.
The 27-year-old is currently living with friends in Wollongong, which he considers a temporary measure while he searches for a room to rent, after a "really bad year of trying to find places to live".
"It's been really tough to find somewhere," he said.
One expert believed there could be positive signs on the horizon for Illawarra renters in terms of the slowing of price increases after the COVID-influenced property boom.
However, many will likely need to embrace sharehousing in the current market.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Boasting epic ocean views and an unparalleled position, this executive residence offers an opportunity you won't want to miss.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.