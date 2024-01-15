$3k up for grabs for shining light on Wollongong's unexplored history

History buffs have the chance to add something new to the understanding of Wollongong's history and score themselves a cash prize in the process.
Entries for the biennial Wollongong City Libraries Local History Prize are now open, with a first place prize of $3000 and a second place prize of $1500 on offer.
In 2022, Michael Samaras won the prize for his paper which uncovered major Wollongong Art Gallery benefactor Bob Srederas' past as a Nazi during World War II.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the prize was a great way for people to add to the community's knowledge of the city.
"This year, we're looking for well researched and referenced papers of between 5,000 and 10,000 words on any topic that's related to the history of Wollongong," Cr Bradbery said.
The prize is supported by the Friends of Wollongong City Libraries.
The prize is open to people aged 18 years and over.
The last date for entries is Friday, June 28.
More information, including how to read previous entries, is available at wollongong.nsw.gov.au/library/explore-our-past/local-history-prize.
The libraries' local studies collection can be found here: wollongong.nsw.gov.au/library/explore-our-past/local-studies.
