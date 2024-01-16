Calderwood to get $50 million shopping centre

Building a $50 million shopping centre in the growing Calderwood area comes with a challenge - just what does a new community need?
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
That's the question retail property ownership and management company Revelop had to deal with when working on the Calderwood Village shopping centre.
With the sod-turning to take place later this week and a targeted completion date of early 2025, the centre will include a Woolworths, BWS and a range of other stores yet to be named.
Revelop has set up and managed shopping centres in both established residential areas and new estates like Calderwood and Anthony El-Hazouri, a company director, said coming in at the early stages of a new community posed a few challenges.
"Bringing a new centre into an established area, we're basically coming in to fill a demand gap that's been there for a long time," Mr El-Hazouri said.
"With Calderwood the difference is we've got a growing community and a maturing community and we want to take them along the journey with us to actually work out what does this evolving community want and need in its retail centre.
"So I guess it's a little bit different in that because the community's growing and evolving over time we're constantly working out what does that community need as opposed to an established area where the people have been there for a long time so it's very easy to pick exactly what they need."
The centre will include more than just shops, cafes and restaurants. Upstairs will feature a childcare centre, gym and medical centre.
"Any good retail centre gives people the opportunity to do more than just one or two things," Mr El-Hazouri said.
"These are not traditional retail but are very convenient to have within a retail centre so that people don't have to go out of their way to obtain those services."
At the moment, Calderwood residents need to travel to Albion Park or Albion Park Rail to shop. Mr El-Hazouri said part of the appeal in setting up at Calderwood was that there wasn't anything else nearby.
"The intent for Calderwood Village is for it to be essentially a meeting place, a hub for the community," he said.
"It's all in one spot. They don't need to go into multiple suburbs. It's within their own community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.