Big headliners set for family-friendly Get Together Festival in Wombarra

A cool, coastal roots band and a great Australian blues guitarist will headline the family-friendly Get Together Music Festival returning to the northern Illawarra in March.
Now in its third year, the Scarborough-Wombarra Bowling Club will again be home to the event which will see the likes of The Beautiful Girls (founded by Mat McHugh) and multi-award winning bluesman Ray Beadle on stage.
Other fine musicians on the lineup include Nicole Brophy, The Glider featuring Godriguez, Silverback Manila and Nautilus Sound and more.
Organiser Colin Renton envisaged the event to be perfect to introduce young children to the beauty of live music.
It follows on from another family-friendly festival, SummerSalt, on March 10 with headliners James Bay and Matt Corby, followed by Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray.
SummerSalt will be the first major music festival back at Stuart Park in North Wollongong in two years.
The Get Together Music Festival runs from 1pm to 11pm on Saturday, March 16, and will include a dedicated children's "engagement area", according to organisers.
Tickets are $55 + booking fee, children under the age of 12 are free.
For more details and tickets, click here.
