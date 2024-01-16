Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Big headliners set for family-friendly Get Together Festival in Wombarra

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Beautiful Girls. Supplied picture.
The Beautiful Girls. Supplied picture.

A cool, coastal roots band and a great Australian blues guitarist will headline the family-friendly Get Together Music Festival returning to the northern Illawarra in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.