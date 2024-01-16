Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2000: Baby Chanelle born in Shoalhaven Hospital car park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Casey with daughter Chanelle, who came in the car park of Shoalhaven Hospital, and big sister Ashley and big brother Scott. Picture by Wayne Venables.
Danielle Casey with daughter Chanelle, who came in the car park of Shoalhaven Hospital, and big sister Ashley and big brother Scott. Picture by Wayne Venables.

Looking back at January 17, 2000

Pregnant mum Danielle Casey almost made it to hospital before giving birth to daughter Chanelle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.