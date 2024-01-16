The Mercury in 2000: Baby Chanelle born in Shoalhaven Hospital car park

Pregnant mum Danielle Casey almost made it to hospital before giving birth to daughter Chanelle.
Chanelle was born in the front seat of the family car, parked just metres from the entrance to Shoalhaven Hospital following a frantic drive.
And in the back seat were older siblings Ashley and Scott.
Chanelle was the third child, and Danielle said it all happened so quickly this time around.
"I had slight pains for about three-quarters of an hour but I didn't think they were labour (pains) because they were not really painful," she told the Mercury.
"When they got worse I rang the baby's father and told him to come straight away ... by the time he got there the baby's head was out."
Dad Geoff raced home and then drove the family to hospital as quickly as he could - but not quite quickly enough
"But by the time we pulled up at casualty ... the doctor came out and we were holding the baby," he said.
