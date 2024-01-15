Illawarra community rallies after loss of 'great football man' Norm Flanagan

The Illawarra community has come together following the passing of one of the region's greats in Norm Flanagan.
The former Illawarra Soccer Association president was one of the most influential figures in the game in the region and paved the way for today's generation of footballers.
He had an extensive resume in Illawarra football first as a player, then a coach and finally in administration.
The Northern Ireland international was signed by South Coast United in 1969, playing with the likes of Socceroo great and fellow migrant Adrian 'Noddy' Alston.
Flanagan also played with the likes of Fairy Meadow, Figtree, Corrimal and Lysaghts.
After a stint as a player-coach at Fairy Meadow, he moved into full-time coaching with Bulli with plenty of success, winning league championships and grand finals along the way.
Following spells as coach of Bellambi and then Fernhill, he joined the old Illawarra Soccer Association as vice-president and chairman of the judiciary. From there he spent five years as president from 1994-1999.
Tributes flew in from a number of Illawarra clubs following the news.
Wollongong Wolves said: "Vale Norm Flanagan. The Wollongong Wolves Football Club would like to express our deepest condolences and respect to the Flanagan family after receiving news that Norm has sadly passed away.
"Norm was, and always will be, a very well respected member of the football fraternity. His legacy and hard work in the game will have a lasting impact.
"Everyone will miss Norm's cheeky whit and sage advice. The Illawarra has lost a great football man. May he rest in peace."
One of Flanagan's former sides Corrimal also released a statement.
"With yesterday's sad news of the passing of Norm Flanagan Corrimal Rangers would like to send our deepest condolences to Norms family," the post read.
"Norm was a fantastic ambassador and role model of football in the Illawarra, a true gentleman both on and off the field. Rest easy."
Football South Coast said:
"We have sadly lost one of the most recognised names in Illawarra football from the 80s and 90s. R.I.P Norm."
