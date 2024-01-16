Why Ellen Perez is full of confidence ahead of her Australian Open campaign

Melbourne hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Ellen Perez, but the Shellharbour ace is ready to flip that narrative in 2024.
Perez will kick off her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday, teaming up with long-time doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez against Zhu Lin and Wu Fang-Hsien.
It shapes as a crucial one for the 28-year-old, who is looking to rectify a disappointing record at her home Grand Slam.
The Illawarra talent's Aus Open debut came back in 2016 when herself and Belinda Woolcock were bundled out in their opening match. Since then, Perez has made it to the second round on three ocassions in Melbourne.
She has also never made it out of the first round in the singles format.
However, there is a different feeling surrounding Perez ahead of this year's campaign, where she will compete in the women's doubles.
She has established an impressive partnership with American Melichar-Martinez in recent years, highlighted by a semi-final appearance the French Open last June. They also finished one match short of the final at Flushing Meadows and made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, both in 2022.
The pair head into the Australian Open as the No.7 seeds.
"Our preparation has been good, it's been nice to be out practising on the courts and getting used to them," Perez told the Mercury.
"It would mean a lot (to taste success). After making the semis at the French and US Opens, and making the quarters at Wimbledon, it would be nice to do well at the Aussie Open. It's the home Grand Slam in front of family and friends, so we're definitely pushing for better results this year."
Perez's confidence comes mainly due to her partnership with Melichar-Martinez, with the pair developing a strong bond on and off the court.
"We've played for a year-and-a-half together now and we know each other inside out. We know our tenancies and when one another needs a little bit space or a bit of help at times," she said.
"We feel like we've improved as a team as we go on. There's going to be times where we play really well, and other times where we don't play so well. But overall, I'm very happy with how we're progressed."
