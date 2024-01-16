Escape reality for one night with Vaudevillawarra in Shellharbour

Friends or couples looking for a cheap night out can catch a troupe of internationally renowned circus and cabaret performers for one evening only in Shellharbour this Friday.
Vaudevillawarra at the Civic Centre will bring together jugglers, hula-hooping heroes, chaotic clowns and stunt performers for an adults-only evening that's only $30 a ticket.
"Life can be difficult and overwhelming due to many reasons out of one's control, but for a short period live performance can take you out of that world and you can join the rest of the audience in leaving that all behind and sharing laughter, joy and silliness," said co-organiser and performer Corey Pickett on the love for his work.
The January 19 show will be one of the last large-scale Illawarra gigs for himself and partner Emma Price who will then head to Tasmania and then onto Europe for several months of work.
"The travelling is one of the best parts about my job, going to places I never thought I would go to and ... finding out what makes people laugh in places like China, Finland, Abu Dabi, Canada, Egypt and many more and you get a real feel of the culture doing this," Pickett said.
"Making people laugh and be entertained is another up, it becomes a bug that you feel you can't live without."
Other key performers in the show include seasoned Illawarra circus stars Neisha Murphy, plus Tamara Campbell and Dave Evans (the duo known as Kiki and Pascal) who have all travelled the globe.
"The Illawarra has a wealth of circus, theatre and cabaret performers and we wanted to do a show where we highlight that," Pickett said.
Vaudevillawarra the "variety spectacular" is set to immerse its audience in uproarious buffoonery, musical mayhem, and larger-than-life circus stunts.
It's for adults 18 and above only, Friday January 19 from 7pm (for a 7.30pm start), Shellharbour Civic Centre on Cygnet Ave.
Bring-your-own drinks and food, but snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.
Tickets are $30, through TryBooking.com.
