A Werri Beach home boasting eye-catching views has set a new price record for an in-demand, yet tightly-held street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The home at 25 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach sold for $4.5 million last week.
The home, which had a price guide of $4.8 million to $5.2 million, has been designed to take advantage of ocean, headland and mountain views.
CoreLogic records show the home sold after 157 days on the market.
Selling agent, Ryan Stalgis from First National Coast & Country said they had been looking for a buyer around the $4.8 million mark for the duration of the campaign.
"The owners had left a little room to negotiate, and in this market there's a lot of negotiation happening on sales," he said of the final sale price.
He said the successful buyers were from Sydney, who liked the position, views, and the home being a "finished product" that they could enjoy straight away.
Mr Stalgis said he wasn't certain of the new owners' plans, but expected they would probably utilise the property as a holiday home for the time being.
The home is positioned in a sought-after section of Werri Beach's front row, with the marketing proclaiming it's "one of just a small handful of properties where you can watch the waves breaking on the beach right in front of you".
"It's a lovely spot there, right opposite the beach, and that part of Pacific Avenue is probably the best of the stretch along there as the view varies quite a bit," Mr Stalgis said.
"As you get up towards the other end the dunes and the vegetation's built up quite high, but in this section you get a great view even from down the bottom.
"Aside from the access to the beach and the view, I think a lot of people love that position for the community as well. Down towards that end, you're close to the south end of Werri Beach where all the activities are happening and the patrolled section of the beach, the surf club is, the bowling club.
"It's a great community environment that a lot of people like."
CoreLogic records show the property last sold in November 1999 for $366,000.
The sellers, Tony and Kathy Tulich bought the property with an old four-bedroom house on it, which they utilised as a weekender before undertaking a knockdown-rebuild in 2010.
The goal was to create a home that was family-friendly, including for their grandchildren.
"The main joy is sitting out on the front deck, with a coffee or wine, or just the view, and enjoying it," Mrs Tulich told the Mercury last year.
"There's whale watching and dolphin sightings."
The couple relocated there permanently more than a decade ago to enjoy their retirement, while Mrs Tulich said many of the nearby properties were used as holiday homes.
"It's a beautiful place to live - one of our neighbours calls it 'Pacific Paradise'," she said of the street.
Pacific Avenue is typically a tightly-held street.
CoreLogic records show that a handful or less sales occur in the street each year. The previous price record there is 15 Pacific Avenue, which sold for $3.9 million in 2022.
Currently the median sales price of houses in Werri Beach is $2,657,500.
The sale price record for the suburb is 71 Werri Street, which sold for $7,550,000 in 2021.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.