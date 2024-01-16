The Bulli program that aims to help everyone enjoy the beach

Volunteer lifesavers at Bulli will this summer help people who need extra assistance in the surf enjoy the ocean in a safe and fun way.
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club is running a six-session all-abilities program called Catching Waves, starting this Sunday, January 21.
The program is aimed at people with disability or anyone who needs assistance in the water, especially children and young people.
Bulli SLSC president Jamie Caldwell said Catching Waves was about allowing people to experience the beach and the water, while also learning about surf lifesaving.
"We completely understand that especially Nippers is quite difficult for people that do have certain needs and require assistance," Mr Caldwell said.
Bulli SLSC has a beach wheelchair that can be taken into the water if any participant needs to use it.
Mr Caldwell said the program, previously called Riding the Waves, ran successfully for three or four seasons before the COVID pandemic.
"The response was unreal," he said.
"We were having close to 30 to 40, sometimes even 50 participants show up."
Mr Caldwell said the program was "highly rewarding" for both participants and the volunteers.
The only cost associated with taking part is a high-visibility pink rash vest - necessary for safety reasons - which is about $20 to $30.
But Mr Caldwell said the club hoped to find a sponsor to cover this cost, too.
The program starts the morning of Sunday, January 21 and will take place each Sunday until March 3, with a break on February 11.
For more information or to sign up, visit facebook.com/BulliSLSC or see the sign-up form here.
People are also welcome to show up on the day.
