How Illawarra school fees stack up: new data shows public, private, Catholic costs

New figures show what it costs to send children to public, private or Catholic schools for 13 years, with a big difference between government and independent private schools in regional NSW.
A new report, the Investment in Education Index (2024) shows there's about $80,000 difference in the cost of public and Catholic education in regional NSW, and more than $140,000 difference in the cost of public and private education in the same area.
The costs were less in regional NSW than at Sydney schools - however some Illawarra private schools cost significantly more than the regional NSW average just based on school fees alone.
For example, fees at The Illawarra Grammar School, including tuition, activity and facility fees changed yearly, would cost $319,390 per student for 13 years of schooling at the present day prices.
The annual fees for the independent Anglican school range from $16,000 for Kindergarten to $30,230 for years 11 and 12, according to the school's website.
Shellharbour Anglican College, which is also K-12, would cost $107,600 for one student's fees at present day prices, while the Illawarra Christian School would cost $111,000.
Annual fees for the 7-12 independent Catholic girls' school, St Mary Star of the Sea would cost $61,779 for six years of high school, while boys' school Edmund Rice would cost $60,000.
Regarding the cost, St Mary's advises parents that "for most families, investing in an independent school education requires careful financial planning".
"St Mary's reputation for academic excellence and outstanding pastoral care provide great value in the distinctive ways in which we cater specifically for girls and prepare them for the future," the school website says.
The costs tallied in the Investment in Education Index include school fees - as well as outside tuition, uniforms, texts books, electronic devices, transport, school camps and sports equipment.
The report found fees made up about 55 per cent of the cost of education for parents of private school students, roughly 23 of the cost for Catholic schools and only four per cent for public schools.
The average cost of sending a child to public school in regional NSW was $87,762, meaning school fees cost roughly $3500 over 13 years.
According to the Investment in Education Index, all school costs are rising.
The investment group's CEO Sam Sondhi said education costs were placing a substantial burden on many Australian families.
"Households are already stretched by spiralling cost of living and interest rate pressures," Mr Sondhi said.
"With less discretionary money to spend, it's going to be a challenge for many families to pay for the total cost of education, which has jumped six per cent in the past year.
"It's forecast school fees and a host of major school expenses including outside tuition, school camps, transport, uniforms, electronic devices and sports equipment will increase upwards of 14% in the next five years, and by almost 30 per cent in the next decade."
The figures in the report were put together by McCrindle research for Futurity Investment Group, with researchers surveying parents about their education costs in October 2023.
