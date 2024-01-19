Duane Byrnes, no longer Alone and more a people person after TV experience

Life has changed significantly for me since being on the show. Most importantly, it's connected me closer to culture and community and although only being on the show a short while, for people who have experienced being solely alone would understand what can go through your mind and one of the things for me out there, was it really made me consider my purpose in life and what can I do to create a more meaningful existence to me. So it has since made me eager to pursue a change in career, so a great takeaway from it has been that it's never too late for a career change. If you want it, go get it!

