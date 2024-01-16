Meet Symbio's new thumb-sized baby monkey twins Coco and Charlie

Symbio Wildlife Park's family of pygmy marmosets is rapidly growing, with a second set of baby monkey twins born in less than a year.
Born in December to parents, Pepper and Mateo, the new twins - which the Helensburgh wildlife park has dubbed Coco and Charlie - follow two older siblings who were born in March.
Now about as big as a thumb, they weighed under 15 grams at birth and are just starting to open up their eyes to take in the world around them.
During the school holidays, visitors to the park might be able to observe the young marmosets as they cling to their parents' backs or snuggle up for feeding times.
Eventually, they will be strong enough to leave their parents' backs to discover and play in their exhibit.
Pygmy Marmosets are the tiniest monkeys in the world and reach full maturity at just 100 grams.
They originate from the rainforests of South America. They are not endangered but can be vulnerable in the wild with the illegal pet trade one of their biggest threats.
Sadly this threat played out seven years ago, when a pygmy marmoset family was stolen from Symbio.
The search attracted national and international attention, with a public appeal resulting in police locating the baby monkey alive in a car, while a second monkey was found in the Campbelltown area later in the evening following extensive inquiries by Wollongong Local Area Command.
Two men who had attempted to buy the creatures from those who broke into the park appeared in Campbelltown court shortly afterwards, with police presenting a lengthy text exchange between one man and the seller.
