Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Meet Symbio's new thumb-sized baby monkey twins Coco and Charlie

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
January 16 2024 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coco and Charlie, clinging to their parent's back, are about as big as a thumb. Picture supplied by Symbio Wildlife Park
Coco and Charlie, clinging to their parent's back, are about as big as a thumb. Picture supplied by Symbio Wildlife Park

Symbio Wildlife Park's family of pygmy marmosets is rapidly growing, with a second set of baby monkey twins born in less than a year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.