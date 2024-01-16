Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra non-profit to seek money for 110 new homes under national housing fund

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 16 2024 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Trust chief operating officer Amanda Winks, right, with Housing Trust tenant Lyn Bailey, Wollongong deputy mayor Tania Brown, and Housing Trust chair Roy Rogers at the site of a Dapto affordable housing project in 2023. File picture by Adam McLean
Housing Trust chief operating officer Amanda Winks, right, with Housing Trust tenant Lyn Bailey, Wollongong deputy mayor Tania Brown, and Housing Trust chair Roy Rogers at the site of a Dapto affordable housing project in 2023. File picture by Adam McLean

A community housing provider will seek funding to deliver up to 110 new social and affordable homes in the Illawarra Shoalhaven from a newly launched federal housing fund.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.