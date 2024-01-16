$19m plans for St George warehouse - including 50 per cent affordable housing

A $19.4 million, nine-storey development in the St George area, north of Wollongong will have 50 per cent affordable housing.
The proposal fort 127 Princes Highway, currently the site of a disused warehouse, is for 52 dwellings.
The 1618 square-metre site is located on the corner of Princes Highway and Argyle Street, 200-metres from Arncliffe station.
Half the building will be made available as affordable housing via a registered community housing provider for 15 years.
As part of the condition of consent, an agreement with a housing provider is to be finalised before the issue of a construction certificate.
The mixed use development will include 388 square-metres of retail space and 52 residential apartments in two towers and with a roof-top terrace.
The Statement of Environment Effects (SEE) to Bayside Council said the proposal will provide a significant contribution to affordable housing in the area.
"The proposed works are permissible with consent in the B4 Mixed Use zone and are consistent with the broad objectives of the zone. The proposal complies with the maximum building height development standard applicable under Bayside Local Enviornmetntal Plan 2021," the SEE stated.
"The height, scale, and density of the development is compatible with and responds to the emerging character of development within the locality consistent with the intended urban renewal outcomes."
The developed application was originally lodged in early 2022, was granted a deferred start in August, 2023 and was approved by delegated authority on December 22, 2023.
