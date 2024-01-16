Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$19m plans for St George warehouse - including 50 per cent affordable housing

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 16 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposal is for 52 dwellings at 127 Princes Highway, currently the site of a disused warehouse.
The proposal is for 52 dwellings at 127 Princes Highway, currently the site of a disused warehouse.

A $19.4 million, nine-storey development in the St George area, north of Wollongong will have 50 per cent affordable housing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.