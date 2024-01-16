'It's just infuriating' Kiama MP hits out at Moss Vale Road delays

More than two years after work began on repairing Moss Vale Road, Kiama MP Gareth Ward is wondering when it will all be over.
Since heavy rains in 2022 Transport of NSW has been carrying out repair work on at least 50 land slip sites along the road between Moss Vale and Bomaderry.
Short-term repair work was carried out at some locations, but Transport for NSW started work in May last year on permanent solutions.
That initially required road closures, which sections of Moss Vale Road now under control of traffic lights.
Mr Ward said residents in the area needed to know how much longer the works would take to complete.
"They built the Pyramids faster than we've seen Transport for NSW move on fixing Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain, which is still under traffic signals," Mr Ward said.
"It's coming up to two years and we still don't know when this road will be fixed. This is so unreasonable and the people of Kangaroo Valley deserve better and they certainly deserve answers."
He noted the most recent update from Transport for NSW was in December last year, concerning the removal of vegetation at various land slip sites ahead of geotechnical investigations.
"How can this possibly take over a year; it's just infuriating," Mr Ward said.
"I have received numerous emails from concerned locals about how long this work is taking. It's frustrating and the government needs to provide an update.
"It's also impacted our local dairy and cattle farmers in Kangaroo Valley and small business operators who use this road every day - and rely on this important section of road as part of their business and livelihood."
Transport for NSW was contacted for comment.
Meanwhile, Transport for NSW continues to carry out repair work on several roads in the Royal National Park also damaged by landslips in heavy rains.
McKell Avenue and Garie Road saw significant landslips and ongoing movement saw restricted traffic on the former and the latter closed.
"Our priority is to repair these landslip sites as soon as safely possible," the Transport for NSW website stated.
"Transport for NSW understands and appreciates the inconvenience this causes to national park visitors and the local community, however due to the significance of this land slip and associated damage to a large section of road, there has been no short-term solutions."
