Stanwell Park hang gliders fear new Ball Hill parking rules could limit tourism

An Illawarra hang gliding club asked to be exempt from the Wollongong City Council's new parking limits at their take-off location, fearing a two-hour window could deter hang gliders and paragliders and affect tourism.
But the council has gone ahead and introduced time limits for some car parks without exemptions, saying its plan left enough car parks open to park for long periods to accommodate these activities.
On Monday January 15, the council began enforcing two-hour limits in part of the car park at Bald Hill in Stanwell Park, along with four-hour limits at Austinmer and Port Kembla beaches and the tiered car park at Wollongong's Flagstaff Point.
Treasurer of FlyStanwell (previously the Stanwell Park Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club) Mark Mitsos, said club members had hoped to be exempt from any two-hour limit as their sport was not viable in that time frame.
"All our members pay a membership fee to the club, the club pays a license fee to the council to use the hill and to also use the landing area on the beach, and we are a tourist resource for the council," Mr Mitsos said.
Only part of the Bald Hill car park has been given the two-hour limit, but Mr Mitsos said club members had two take-off zones and wanted to be able to park close to where they needed to take their equipment.
FlyStanwell was in consultation with staff from the council in 2023 and lodged its opposition to the timed parking near landing and take-off sites. If the limits were to be enforced, they asked that the club be allowed parking permits for the area.
In a letter sent to the council, they said timed parking could have a negative impact on tourism.
They also argued it was unnecessary, as club members only used the area on around 45 days per year, and added that most visitors only usually stayed for a short time to stop and look at the view from Bald HIll.
Mr Mitsos also believed the timed parking would deter paragliding and hang-gliding pilots visiting from interstate or overseas.
But the council said its new parking limits in part of the car park would actually help more people to use the area.
"At Bald Hill, [the] council's focus was on improving parking turnover at the location to provide the opportunity for more people to stop and take in the views," a spokesperson said.
"Our original consultation plans did include two-hour parking across the entire site, however [the] council received feedback from the hang gliding and paragliding community that this time wasn't sufficient, so we amended the plans so that the majority of the spaces were untimed to support these activities."
