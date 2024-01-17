Illawarra Mercury
Stanwell Park hang gliders fear new Ball Hill parking rules could limit tourism

Desiree Savage
Kate McIlwain
By Desiree Savage, and Kate McIlwain
Updated January 17 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:43pm
Fly Stanwell treasurer Mark Mitsos (left) and fellow paraglider Rob Fakes at Bald Hill lookout. Picture by Adam McLean
An Illawarra hang gliding club asked to be exempt from the Wollongong City Council's new parking limits at their take-off location, fearing a two-hour window could deter hang gliders and paragliders and affect tourism.

