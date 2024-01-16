How Port Kembla have undergone a rebuild ahead of 2024 Premier League

Illawarra football fans are set to see a new-look Port Kembla take to the field in this year's Premier League.
The Zebras are undergoing a rebuild ahead of their 2024 campaign, following the departure of some key players.
Headlining that list is former captain and striker Jordan Nikolovski - who has joined Wollongong United - while the club has also lost the likes of goalkeeper Mathew Nikolovski, Noah Vidler and Jordan Kizi.
However, it's not all doom and gloom for Stuart Beedie's men.
Teenager Sebastian Tomasiello, winner of the club's 2023 player of the year and player's player award, has put pen to paper on a new deal, with Port also re-signing plenty of talent led by Oli Carrasco, Taiga Nakayama, Adrian Avello, Mitch Di Pietro and Marco Pennisi.
The club's new recruits include experienced Tarrawanna gloveman Adam Rodriguez, former Corrimal player Peter Youssef and ex Wollongong Wolves youngster Sam Starcic.
The Zebras are looking to improve on three successive mid-table finishes in the Premier League in 2024.
"It's been well documented that we've lost quite a few players," coach Beedie said.
"But our core group has stuck together, led by Sebastian Tomasiello, who was an absolute standout last year at 17 years of age. We've also looked to add to the squad with a number of signings from first-division squads and second-tier teams.
"I'm quietly optimistic about how we'll go."
