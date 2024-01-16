Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Hawks boost stocks with signing of NBL veteran Kyle Adnam

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 16 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Adnam has linked with the Hawks a decade after first donning the singlet as a development player. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Kyle Adnam has linked with the Hawks a decade after first donning the singlet as a development player. Picture by Simon Sturzaker

Illawarra has made a shrewd addition to its back-court stocks, signing former South East Melbourne skipper Kyle Adnam for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Why two Illawarra dads are getting Grasshopper Soccer started in the region
llawarra football dads self confessed football fanatics Damian De Santis and Rob Young decided to kick-off the grassroots soccer program in the Illawarra, after noticing a growing need for it in the area. Picture by Robert Peet
Damien De Santis and Rob Young will have their hands full.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Hawks boost stocks with signing of NBL veteran Kyle Adnam
Kyle Adnam has linked with the Hawks a decade after first donning the singlet as a development player. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Adnam joins the club as replacement for the injured Dan Grida.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Illawarra star Emma Tonegato inks contract extension with Cronulla Sharks
Illawarra star Emma Tonegato celebrates with a Sharks teammate after scoring a try last year. Picture by Mark Nolan/Getty Images
She will remain at the club until the end of the 2026 season.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
How Port Kembla have undergone a rebuild ahead of 2024 Premier League
Adam Rodriguez, Sebastian Tomasiello and Nic Tomasiello are set to be key figures for Port Kembla in this year's Premier League. Pictures by Anna Warr and Sylvia Liber
The Zebras have lost a group of key players this off-season.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.