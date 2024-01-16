Hawks boost stocks with signing of NBL veteran Kyle Adnam

Illawarra has made a shrewd addition to its back-court stocks, signing former South East Melbourne skipper Kyle Adnam for the remainder of the season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It's a full circle moment for the 30 year-old who began his career as a development player with the Hawks under Gordie McLeod a decade ago.
Adnam comes onto the roster as a replacement for injured swingman Dan Grida and shapes as a valuable pick-up as the Hawks head down the stretch in the thick of a post-season bottleneck.
"The Hawks right now are rolling and to be a part of that's great," Adnam told the Mercury.
"For me being in that leadership role is really important coming in and making sure I fit in where I can. They're playing excellent basketball right now.
"Of course I've got things that I'd like to bring to the table in terms of my own ability but, after all the discussions with coaches and players, it's about coming in and contributing to that in any way I can.
"The team's rolling, the chemistry's high. I'm coming in off an interesting season in Europe. It's nice to be back in Australia and back on home soil playing again."
While Justin Tatum has used the likes of Will Hickey, Biwali Bayles and AJ Johnson as back-ups to import point-guard Justin Robinson, the addition of a genuine facilitator could prove a valuable piece for the interim coach.
"Watching the Hawks, they've been very up and down [the floor], fast paced, a lot of pick-and-roll sets and obviously some elite shooting as well," Adnam said.
"It's really great for me being a heavy pick-and-roll player to be able to distribute, but also on the other end as well, being able to lead with my voice defensively, offensively, organise, those kind of things.
"They've already got incredible guys who do that and for me just coming in and being able to contribute and add to that is really important. I think that they've built an incredible environment and culture here in Wollongong that's really respected.
"I think it's a credit to everyone that's put this together in the playing group and coach Tatum that's been able to put the wheels on the track a little bit and really get it rolling forward. Hopefully I can be a part of that as well."
The experienced floor general being without an NBL gig has been a head-scratcher for fans, with the Melbourne product saying he feels he has plenty to offer the league after a brief stint with Romanian club CSU Sibiu.
"Yes and no," he said when asked if he has a point to prove.
"Europe is something I always wanted to do in my career, so I'm really glad that I went and experienced it. Obviously last year was a little bit interesting. You can have good and bad experiences and mine was a bit of both.
"There was some opportunity in the NBL, but it was something that I really wanted to do was go and spread my wings away. I'm glad I've done it.
"Looking back, I have no regrets in any way, you make the most of any situation. To come back and be in a familiar environment like the NBL, and just the opportunity to get back out there and play is really important.
"I still feel like I have a lot to give from a basketball perspective, but also passing down knowledge to some of the young guys here who are looking like they're going to have fantastic careers.
"To be a part of that journey for them is something I'm excited about as well."
It's fair to say things have changed in Wollongong since he first arrived 10 years ago, but it was always a place he was happy to return to.
"To be back, it's really exciting for me," he said.
"Obviously Gordie McLeod, Matty Flinn, (Mat) Campbell, Sav (Glen Saville), all the guys I was introduced to when I first came to the Gong were so amazing.
"Coming back every year, whether it be a road trip or not, it's always a place that I like to mark with a little X as 'I'm definitely going to enjoy that trip'. I'm here to have a good time but also contribute to winning, however that is."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.