Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woonona man who pegged shoes at cop must undergo anger management

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 16 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Lamont. Picture from Facebook
Shaun Lamont. Picture from Facebook

An alleged former Brothers 4 Life gang member who pegged both his shoes at a police officer during his arrest has been ordered to undergo anger management.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.