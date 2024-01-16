Woonona man who pegged shoes at cop must undergo anger management

An alleged former Brothers 4 Life gang member who pegged both his shoes at a police officer during his arrest has been ordered to undergo anger management.
Shaun Anthony Lamont, 36, lashed out and threw his footwear one by one at a constable, hitting him in the groin, after being placed under arrest in July 2023.
Police had earlier been called to a domestic dispute at Lamont's Popes Road property, in which he allegedly damaged property during an argument.
Lamont had left the scene in a silver Toyota Yaris before officers arrived, however, police stopped him on the Princes Highway at Woonona soon after and asked him to get out of his car.
He became agitated and fired up when told he was being taken to Wollongong Police Station.
When he was escorted into the back of a caged police vehicle, Lamont lobbed his shoes at an officer who was standing by the open door, with the assault causing "immediate pain" to his groin.
Lamont then yelled and punched the roof of the car, with the incident captured on body-worn video.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.
Magistrate Claire Girotto imposed a 16-month community correction order, with additional orders to engage with alcohol rehabilitation and participate in an anger management program.
