Watch the moment a man is arrested in Cordeaux Heights after wild police chase

A man been arrested following a wild police pursuit across the Illawarra, with the moment caught on video.
The pursuit reportedly went through Warilla before it came to a dramatic end in a suburban street in Cordeaux Heights.
A resident called Matt was working from home when he suddenly heard sirens and saw a black BMW four-wheel-drive pull up outside his home on Balmaringa Close at 1pm on Tuesday, January 16.
The male driver of the BMW then allegedly ran from the vehicle towards Matt's front yard, before suddenly sprinting down the side of his house.
"I saw this guy running through my front yard and then he jumped the side fence and went through my backyard," Matt said.
"He tried to smash through my [back] fence and couldn't get through.
"The cops caught him right out in my backyard, near the neighbour's driveway."
Matt watched on as police arrested the man in front of him and he shared his footage with the Mercury.
During the video a police officer can be heard telling a man on the ground: "you're under arrest in relation to a stolen motor vehicle and you're driving while disqualified".
The Cordeaux Heights resident works from home as a mortgage broker and said he's never seen something like this in his street.
"I was just writing up a home loan and all of a sudden this happens," he said.
The man who was arrested was aged in his 20s or 30s.
PolAir and police on the ground were involved in the chase.
The Mercury has contact NSW Police for further information.
