Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Watch the moment a man is arrested in Cordeaux Heights after wild police chase

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arresting a man in Cordeaux Heights, the BMW he allegedly drove in a police chase and damaged he caused to a Balmaringa Close fence. Pictures supplied
Police arresting a man in Cordeaux Heights, the BMW he allegedly drove in a police chase and damaged he caused to a Balmaringa Close fence. Pictures supplied

A man been arrested following a wild police pursuit across the Illawarra, with the moment caught on video.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.