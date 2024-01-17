Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Donations boost for Dress for Success amid unprecedented demand

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
January 17 2024 - 2:48pm
Dress for Success Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber and opposition spokesperson for families and communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones. Picture by Robert Peet
Dress for Success Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber and opposition spokesperson for families and communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones. Picture by Robert Peet

A charity that helps women secure employment is experiencing unprecedented demand resulting from cost of living pressures, but is buoyed by donations from NSW parliament.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

