Donations boost for Dress for Success amid unprecedented demand

A charity that helps women secure employment is experiencing unprecedented demand resulting from cost of living pressures, but is buoyed by donations from NSW parliament.
Dress for Success' Illawarra branch has run since 2017 and in the past three months demand for its services has grown 110 per cent, compared to the same period the previous year.
Operations manager Bonnie Comber attributed much of the rising demand to the cost of living, which meant women who cared for children in the home were now having to return to the paid workforce.
Domestic violence was another major factor driving women to seek their services, she said.
In the last six months the Illawarra branch - which is largely staffed by volunteers - has served 522 clients, and 815 in total in 2023.
The charity is reliant on donations and this week the NSW opposition spokesperson for families and community, Natasha Maclaren-Jones, gave 12 large bags full of clothing as a result of her biannual parliamentary clothing drive.
Ms Maclaren-Jones said she was involved in a women's refuge before joining parliament, so she was aware of the need for such organisations that helped women.
She later founded the Parliamentary Friends for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and it was an idea to start a clothing drive through this initiative that brought her to Dress for Success.
Last year Ms Maclaren-Jones wanted to donate outside metropolitan Sydney and gave the fruits of the clothing drive to the Dress for Success Newcastle branch, and this time around it was the Illawarra's turn.
"I found that the regions, more so than metro, need that extra bit of support in donations because the metro [area] has so many other organisations and businesses running clothing drives," she said.
Ms Maclaren-Jones said she continued to support Dress for Success because it was more than a place that provided clothing.
"This is about the relationship they build with their clients to support them for the long-term," she said.
"We all know, particularly now, there are more people at risk of homelessness, they need support, sometimes just getting the confidence to apply for a job.
"So that's the service that Dress for Success provides."
This year, Ms Maclaren-Jones has also donated men's clothing to a similar organisation called Dress for Work.
Dress for Success provides women with clothing for job interviews and, if they are successful in their quest for employment, enough clothing for their first week of work.
It also offers other support such as interview preparation, resume reviews, and career coaching.
"We don't just dress for job interviews, we will dress ladies for court appearances, or ladies that are fleeing domestic violence situations... ladies getting out of jail," Mrs Comber said.
She said the need for such support had also resulted in the charity offering virtual and postal services throughout southern NSW and into the ACT.
Dress for Success has moved from Port Kembla into a new space in Warrawong in recent months, a welcome and much-needed change for the charity.
The new location has five change rooms, up from three, to accommodate the larger number of women who come in, and offers a boutique-like environment in which women can find clothing that suits their needs.
Dress for Success is located at 2/210 Cowper Street, Warrawong, and is open for styling and donation drop-offs between 10am and 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
