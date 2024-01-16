Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two rock gods of the '90s and '00s are touring and stopping by Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 16 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art Alexakis of Everclear and Brendan B Brown of Wheatus are playing in Wollongong in February. Pictures supplied.
Art Alexakis of Everclear and Brendan B Brown of Wheatus are playing in Wollongong in February. Pictures supplied.

The frontman of Everclear is about to kick-off a 15-date tour next month with Brendan B Brown of Wheatus, and they'll be playing at Waves in Towradgi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.