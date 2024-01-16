Two rock gods of the '90s and '00s are touring and stopping by Wollongong

The frontman of Everclear is about to kick-off a 15-date tour next month with Brendan B Brown of Wheatus, and they'll be playing at Waves in Towradgi.
Art Alexakis founded the famed alternative rock group in 1991 and went on achieve 12 Top 40 hits like Santa Monica, Father of Mine and I Will Buy You A New Life.
He will be performing fan favourites at venues around the country, including the Illawarra on February 22.
"Ever since the early days of Everclear, I've enjoyed going out and performing solo. It's a way for me to peel back the layers and get to the core of what I'm trying to communicate through my songwriting," Alexakis said.
"I'm going to be performing the Everclear hits, fan favorites, deep tracks, maybe a song or two from my solo record, and possibly even a cover."
He said he was "stoked" to bring along Brown in support who is guaranteed to belt out the crowd favourite Teenage Dirtbag on stage.
For tickets and more details, visit: www.everclearmusic.com/tour
