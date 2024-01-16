'Unique tattoos' give away pair of thieves in Wollongong break-in

A pair of thieves who failed to cover up before breaking into a Wollongong unit complex car park and stealing thousands of dollars worth of belongings were given away by their "unique tattoos".
Corinne Senior and Riley Ashford were caught on CCTV entering a New Dapto Road underground car park after breaking the latch of the fire door, before they rummaged through cars and storage cages about 3.10am on January 3.
While Senior wore a white bandanna over her face in a bid to conceal her identity, the footage shows she moved the mask down on several occasions, with her "unique" hand tattoos also on display.
Ashford's face and ink were also visible as he moved through the car park.
Tendered court documents state the duo approached cars and attempted to open doors, before ransacking a white Mazda and taking identification cards and a laptop worth $1,000.
Senior and Ashford also peered through several storage cages before taking a Focus brand bicycle worth $2,500 which was secured to a cage on two hooks.
They nicked a Dewalt brand tool box and its contents worth $650 from another storage cage. After the half an hour operation, the pair left through the fire door they entered in with their stolen haul in tow.
Residents of the unit complex reported the thefts to police, who obtained CCTV footage. Ashford was arrested at a Mangerton property on January 3, and while there, police discovered some of the stolen items.
Officers seized the clothing Senior wore during the break-in, as well as the victims' laptop and identification cards. Senior was arrested on January 11 and was released on strict bail the following day.
She faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
Ashford, who remains behind bars, previously pleaded guilty to the same offence, including 10 others stemming from separate incidents.
Assessment reports were ordered ahead of the pair's sentence dates to examine the circumstances surrounding their offending, with Senior to learn her fate on March 12, and Ashford on February 23.
