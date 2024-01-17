The Kiama teen prodigy with bowling figures that would do Shane Warne proud

Boasting a bowling average of 9.35 at the recent U17 national cricket championships, it's fair to say Kiama player Blake Mackrell has the potential to reach great heights.
The Cavaliers' left arm orthodox bowling all-rounder achieved those figures for NSW Country, a team that also featured fellow South Coast cricket product Kasey Barton.
Mackrell took out the top bowling award at the tournament with two five-wicket hauls, taking 17 wickets at 9.35. He was selected in the team of the tournament for his efforts, where he received a "baggy green". He was also named bowler of the tournament.
With an average of 9.35, while just in a single tournament alone, it puts Mackrell in some extremely talented company.
Australian Test spin greats Shane Warne and Nathan Lyon have averages of 25.41 and 30.89 respectively, whilst current captain Pat Cummins goes a little closer to Mackrell at 16.02.
But 9.35 is different gravy.
Mackrell wields the willow in similarly devastating fashion.
At club level with Kiama, he's scored 237 runs with an average of 39.5. With the ball it has been a bit of a mixed bag, with six wickets at 37.83.
But it's clear to see the potential, according to his captain at the Cavs, Jaya Hartgerink.
"Last year he went away in our off-season and just improved his cricket," he said.
"He works really hard. I'm glad he got a lot of the rewards he deserved at nationals. He's come from a good family and been brought up really well. He's a lovely kid. He's 17 going on 30 and a really good guy at heart."
NSW Country claimed the U17 chamionships with a six-wicket win against Western Australia at Ballarat.
Albion Park's Barton played his part in that decider, taking 1-20 off three overs against WA.
Still in the U16 age bracket, expect him to make a play in the same competition next year.
