'Within seconds they can breathe': Wollongong doctor's pioneering blood clot treatment

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 2:27pm
Associate Professor Villalba, the Head of Vascular at the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. Picture by Adam McLean
When surgeon Laurencia Villalba first started performing a new technique on patients dying from blood clots in their lungs at Wollongong Hospital, some people said it was witchcraft.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

