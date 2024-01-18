'Within seconds they can breathe': Wollongong doctor's pioneering blood clot treatment

When surgeon Laurencia Villalba first started performing a new technique on patients dying from blood clots in their lungs at Wollongong Hospital, some people said it was witchcraft.
But, eight years on, she's been recognised as one of the nation's best surgeons - receiving the prestigious Graham Coupland Medal last month - thanks to her pioneering work on a procedure which has a 95 per cent success rate.
"The success rate is phenomenal - within 20 minutes a patient can go from dying to being normal," Associate Professor Villalba, the Head of Vascular at the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said.
The Argentinian-born doctor, who trained overseas in Argentina and Canada, started as a vascular surgeon at Wollongong in 2008.
She became passionate about improving outcomes for people who came to hospital with a pulmonary embolism - a clot that stops blood flow to an artery in the lung - when she heard about the high mortality rate from the condition.
Prof Villalba said death rates had "not improved in the last 50 years", with a mortality rate for all patients - about half of whom are aged under 65 - sitting at 30 per cent.
It is much higher, about 60 per cent, for patients who end up in the ICU, as the treatment option of blood thinning medication is not suitable for everyone, especially those who may be bleeding after surgery or accidents.
"Dying from PE is horrific, it's basically asphyxiating," she said.
"They have horrendous chest pains, like an elephant stepping on the chest, they can't breathe, they can't talk and they know they're going to die because they have no energy, they can't move and it's usually very sudden.
"And then we do this thing and within minutes they're like, 'I feel good' and then they're asking for a sandwich in recovery."
"This thing" is what Prof Villalba describes as a simple procedure, which she started doing after training to do something similar to clots which form in the deep veins of people's legs.
"We do it under local anaesthetic and we basically put a needle in a vein in a groin and bring a wire through the veins, through the heart and into the pulmonary arteries," she said.
"Then we bring a little catheter, which is like the inside of a pen, which has side holes and then through those side holes, we infuse medication that dissolves the clot at high pressure.
"It destroys the clot and that immediately gives relief to the heart. Within seconds they can breathe."
She says watching her first patient recover was "the most rewarding thing I've done".
That patient was a young man who had a massive pulmonary embolism in Wollongong's Intensive Care Unit, and couldn't be given blood thinning medication because he was already bleeding after a previous operation.
"I get this call from an ICU consultant who said 'I think I have a patient for you, it's a young patient and he's just had an operation yesterday. He's dying and there's nothing we can do'," she said.
"We had to get approval - because we had never done it, we'd done a similar procedure in the legs but not the lungs.
"But I get the catheter in, I go into the lungs and I'm super gentle, because this guy is bleeding. And then I waited and within minutes, he took a big breath and kind of came back to life.
"He left the hospital on day 11, and a month later he was back to normal."
At first, the uptake of this miraculous new treatment was slow - as there was no process in place to make sure all patients with PE were considered as candidates - but eventually, Prof Villalba got the attention of other doctors.
One of those doctors was Dr Robert McCurdie, a much-loved local surgeon who had semi-retired when he ended up in the Wollongong ICU with a pulmonary embolism.
"I explained the procedure and he goes, 'yeah, that seems pretty logical' but then he says 'so how many have you done?' I had to tell him, 'well, you will be number 12 - but they've all survived'.
"You can imagine how intimidating that was - I'm talking to a senior surgeon that everybody knows, everybody loves and he's putting me on the spot. In the theatre, there were five anaesthetists around him, watching me like a hawk, you know making sure that that I saved him."
"Obviously succeeded and saved him, and the best thing is that he came to see me get my award - and when I introduced him to my dad, he said 'You know your daughter saved my life, right?'"
The award - the Graham Coupland Medal - is given by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons each year to recognise someone who has made outstanding contributions to surgery.
The medallist also delivers a lecture on the awards night to share their experience with other surgeon, which Prof Villalba said would help to spread the word about the way blood clots are treated in Wollongong.
"This is something really huge for the Illawarra because we are leading the way in the country, and it's a group effort - not just me," she said.
"The ideal situation would be either to train everybody, so that every hospital has this or at least there's a referral pattern so that people who go to a hospital where they don't have that option can be sent to a hospital that has the skills and the system to treat it.
"My goal is that in five years time, it's unheard of that people die from a pulmonary embolism."
