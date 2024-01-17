Horsley NYE cheater pleads not guilty to seven fraud charges

A Horsley tradie who made international headlines after he admitted to faking his own kidnapping to cheat on his girlfriend will fight a set of fresh fraud accusations.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Sitting quietly in the back of Port Kembla Local Court, Paul Iera, 37, raised his hand when the registrar called his name on Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward entered pleas of not guilty on Iera's behalf to seven counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Iera allegedly used a person's bank account linked to their mobile phone to make seven separate purchases, causing a total financial disadvantage of $811.81 to the alleged victim, between 7am and 5pm at Horsley on July 8, 2023.
The transactions ranged between $1 and $600. It's alleged Iera refused to come to his front door when police attended his home, with him later telling them the mobile phone owner had given him the device.
The matter was adjourned to February 21, where a brief of evidence is expected to be served on Iera's lawyer.
Iera made headlines across the globe when he was sentenced in September 2023 for orchestrating an unsophisticated kidnapping hoax so he could ring in the New Year with his mistress.
He left his home about 11.45pm on December 31, 2022 telling his partner he was going out to meet his "finance guy", when he was actually with his mistress at a Dombarton granny flat.
Five minutes before the clock struck midnight, his partner received a message from Iera's phone that read: "[Partner] it's [name] thank you for sending Paul to me now payback is a bitch bye bye".
Iera's partner interpreted the messages to mean he had been kidnapped, prompting her to contact police, who then set out to rescue him.
It took 12 days for police to figure out the truth: the kidnapping never took place.
Officers intercepted Iera's van in Dapto, where he told them he had been "kidnapped by unknown Middle Eastern males" who blindfolded and threw him into the back of a vehicle.
Iera was ordered to pay $16,217 in compensation to NSW Police for the wasted resources spent on investigating the hoax.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.