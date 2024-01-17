Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cameras on escarpment cut illegal dumping by over 40 per cent

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 17 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illegally dumped rubbish on the escarpment and, bottom left, SES volunteers cleaning up. File and supplied pictures
Illegally dumped rubbish on the escarpment and, bottom left, SES volunteers cleaning up. File and supplied pictures

Instances of illegal dumping dropped by over 41 per cent following the installation of surveillance cameras on the Illawarra escarpment, although no offenders have been successfully prosecuted as a result.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.