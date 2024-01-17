Cameras on escarpment cut illegal dumping by over 40 per cent

Instances of illegal dumping dropped by over 41 per cent following the installation of surveillance cameras on the Illawarra escarpment, although no offenders have been successfully prosecuted as a result.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The cameras were installed in early June 2022 under a Wollongong City Council trial focusing on the Cordeaux and Mount Keira area.
Fifty-one cameras went up on Harry Graham Drive, Clive Bissell Drive, and Mount Keira Road to deter illegal dumpers, with funding from the Environment Protection Authority.
A council spokesperson said the council also put up advisory signs and shared information with the community on social media about the penalties for illegal dumping.
Outside the scope of this project, the council also installed cameras at other problem spots around the Wollongong area.
"The impact of the cameras, signage and messaging as a deterrent has been noticeable," the spokesperson said.
"When compared to the previous 12 months, there was a 41.5 per cent reduction in illegal dumping incidents within the project area following the installation of cameras.
"This significant reduction in illegal dumping is in line with the aims of the program."
In 2021, prior to the installation of the cameras, the council reported that there was an average of one illegal dumping incident every fortnight in the Cordeaux and Mount Keira area.
However, during the 12-month project period, the cameras did not lead to any successful prosecutions.
"While the reduction in illegal dumping is a positive outcome of this trial, it does continue to be a challenge to prosecute due to its covert nature," the council spokesperson said.
But the trial was successful enough that Wollongong council is now using surveillance cameras at numerous spots across the city.
The cameras continue to be used on a needs basis on the escarpment, mostly to monitor more isolated spots.
The council also has officers patrolling known dumping hotspots.
"We select locations which are considered problematic illegal dumping locations," the council spokesperson said.
"This approach, combined with social media messaging and signage, continues to help deter illegal dumping."
Illegal dumping remains an issue on the escarpment: earlier in January, former Wollongong resident Paul Roe came across a pile of household rubbish dumped at Mount Kembla.
The council confirmed to the Mercury at that time that it was investigating the incident.
People can report illegal dumping to Wollongong City Council online at wollongong.nsw.gov.au/my-community/report-an-issue/rubbish-recycling-issues or by calling 4227 7111.
The EPA also takes reports online at ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.