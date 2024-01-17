Retired Illawarra school teacher pleads not guilty to raping student

Retired Illawarra primary school teacher Neil Morrison has denied historic allegations he raped a student under his authority multiple times.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 67-year-old Kiama Downs man, who worked as a teacher and assistant principal at Minnamurra Public School, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of child rape.
The charges relate to one complainant. Prosecutors will allege Morrison preyed on the student more than a decade ago when she stayed behind during recess to finish a maths task.
It is alleged that he told the student to take books into a storeroom, where he followed and closed the door behind him.
There, he allegedly forced his penis into the complainant's mouth. Morrison is alleged to have offended against the complainant the following year.
He will defend four charge, being aggravated sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 while under authority and three counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10 while under authority.
Morrison retired from Minnamurra Public School in 2016.
He later worked as a HSC exam presiding officer and intended to continue the role, until he was arrested after a report was made to the Wollongong Child Abuse Squad last year.
Morrison remains on bail. He is scheduled to face Wollongong District Court on February 27, where he will receive a trial date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.