Lochie Haining's passion for life cut short, his Albion Park family share their fondest memories

His friends might have called him Tan Man, but Lochie Haining's life was anything but beige.
He was a runner, a mountain biker, an avid photographer, a son, and a brother. He was also a teen who could eat the family's fridge full of food in just a few minutes flat.
If he wasn't skateboarding he was on his scooter or, more recently, behind the wheel of his family's car driving to Bass Point with his mates so they could catch the sunset.
He loved sunsets so much that as he gazed out to the gold and pink colours filling the sky he'd often photograph the scene.
Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining was born on June 8, 2005, and he died suddenly and unexpectedly at his family's Albion Park home on Thursday, January 11. He was just 18 years old.
He was the much-longed-for first child to parents Jenny and Mark, and was big brother - literally, he stood six foot two inches (187cm) tall - to Tobie, 15, and Callie, 12.
The last thing he ever said to his mum was "I love you" as he hugged her and then merrily trotted off towards the family's backyard pool to go for a swim with his brother Tobie.
Not long after he suffered a medical episode, Tobie screamed, and Jenny pulled an unconscious Lochie out of the pool. He never regained consciousness.
While they know he didn't bump his head, didn't get injured and didn't drown, it could take the Coroner up to 12 months to determine what medical episode led to the death of the healthy, young man.
Amid the heartbreak and fog of the six days since they lost their oldest son, Jenny and Mark said there have been so many joyous moments to reflect on during Lochie's 18 years.
"He loved practical jokes, he made people laugh, even if it was doing the most stupid thing. That made him laugh, that made him feel happy," Mr Haining said.
"He had this belly laugh that once he got started he couldn't stop."
Lochie loved life, was fearless, often came to the aid of those in need, and was quick to apologise if one was needed.
He often dressed in brown and tan coloured clothing, hence the Tan Man nickname, and he loved nature and the outdoors.
As a child he brought many animals home, including kookaburras (twice), yabbies, lizards, bugs, dogs and rabbits - "you name it, he bought it in", his mum Jenny laughed.
Moments before he died he'd been playing with his family's toy poodles Luna and Ruby.
"Ruby is the new puppy, and he actually said to me 'I've researched how to make Ruby love me more than anyone else," Mrs Haining laughed.
He started playing soccer at five years old, started running at eight - going on to represent NSW multiple times - and more recently he took up mountain biking.
He loved riding the "death runs" (as he called them) around the Illawarra Escarpment and has "had some skin off over the years", Mr Haining said.
"He did these things a little bit fearless with all that energy."
Kembla Joggers and Parkrun are among the groups he ran with, both paying tribute to him this week.
Lochie loved to cook and mostly didn't follow a recipe. His parents recalled the state of the kitchen afterwards - the pots and pans everywhere and all the utensils out that their son used to make a dish.
He'd finished Year 12 at St Joseph's Catholic High School in 2023, and in the days before he died had an interview for a horticultural apprenticeship.
On Monday, January 15, more than 200 people gathered at his old high school to pay tribute to him and the school's science teacher Leigh Lemmon who drowned days before while on a South Coast holiday.
The family has been overwhelmed with an outpouring of sympathy and support from Lochie's sporting and school communities and even complete strangers.
"We are just broken, this is the absolute worst thing that could ever happen to anyone," Mrs Haining said.
"We have this village of people around us, a whole community of complete strangers have just offered support, condolences, we're getting meals delivered."
As their son's funeral approaches they are feeling hopeful.
"We'll get through because of how loved we feel and because of how loved he was," Mrs Haining said.
"We just hope that he can see how many people cherish him."
Mrs Haining has taken time off without pay from her new job as the family struggles to cope with their grief and one of Lochie's former teachers has set up a GoFundMe page to help them.
Lochie's funeral is on Wednesday, January 24 at 2pm at Hanson and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange. Refreshments after at Kembla Joggers club house on Darkes Road.
