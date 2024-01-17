The Mercury in 1994: When flames scared off Symbio visitors

The Symbio Koala Gardens, at Stanwell Tops, has lost three-quarters of its customers since the bushfires raged through southern Sydney.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Owner Frances Grover yesterday said the psychological impact of the fires on the people of Sutherland Shire and a brief closure of the Princes Hwy contributed to a dramatic drop in visitors.
"A lot of people were too frightened to leave home for the day," she said. "I was depressed about it for the first few days but now I am philosophical.
"I felt very selfish to be concerned about that when other people had lost everything they owned.
"We have the wherewithal to bounce back."
Mrs Grover said the fires did not come closer than 5km to the five-hectare park and its 120 animal species.
"But people just kept ringing to check if we were still here," she said.
"There were so many different reports and some thought the fires might have gone through the park."
Mrs Grover said it was possible she might "pick up some extra business" because the wildlife in the Royal National Park had been devastated.
On the other hand, visitors who formerly travelled into Wollongong and down the coast after visiting the Royal National Park might now go elsewhere.
"In some ways the little businesses might be just as affected as people who actually lost something in the fires.
"There is no insurance compensation for loss of business as such." Mrs Grover was "lucky" hers was not a seasonal operation.
Beachside operators who relied on a profitable summer period to carry them through the quieter winter months would feel the cancellations and drop-in visitor numbers more than she would, she said.
The Illawarra escarpment was a disaster waiting to happen, according to a firefighter who worked during Wollongong's 1968 bushfire crisis.
Keith Macready, of Austinmer, said escarpment communities fear bushfires but were powerless to prevent them.
Mr Macready said: "Commentators on the current crisis have all maintained the Illawarra's greatest fire threat comes from Water Board and National Parks land to the west."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.