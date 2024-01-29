'He's another coach on the floor': Peatling's underrated impact in Hawks resurgence

He may be the one with the 'c' next to his name, along with 130-plus NBL appearances, but Illawarra Hawks skipper Sam Froling says he hasn't shared the floor with a better leader than hard-nosed big-man Mason Peatling.
It may come as a surprise to outsiders, who struggle to see past the 12.3 minutes per game Peatling's averaged this season. Froling, though, has seen it first hand since Peatling arrived in preseason - and didn't mind giving his new skipper the odd clip on the practice floor.
"There's no bullshit with him, he's not afraid to call guys out," Froling said.
"He's such a good leader. He's a super smart basketball player so everyone respects what he has to say and when he speaks guys listen.
"He just does his job, he doesn't try and do anything too crazy, he's really reliable. You put him on the floor, you know what you're going to get and he's going to do it at a high level.
"That's half the key to being a professional basketball player these days and he does that in spades. He leads by example as well, he's not going out and barking at guys and not doing the stuff that he's saying.
"If he's telling you something, it's genuine, it's from the heart. He's going to be out there doing it and he's just making sure you're doing it with him. I can't talk highly enough of him."
His value as a 'glue guy' is a product of the experience. While he only recently notched his 100th NBL game against Tasmania in round 15, he is one of just two NBL championship-winners on the Hawks roster (with three-time champ Wani Swaka Lo Buluk).
His ring with Melbourne United came after four seasons with Eastern Washington University - also the alma mater of Hawks star Tyler Harvey - where he was the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year as a senior.
It's a career that's made driving standards a habit for the now 26-year-old, with a basketball IQ that leaves Justin Tatum feeling like he has an extra coach in his back pocket.
"All Mason wants to do is win the games," Tatum said.
"He doesn't care about anything else, he doesn't care about what he does individually. He's prepared for the other team, he's another coach on the bench, he's another coach on the floor.
"He's a leader in his own way, the way he hustles, the way he communicates within practice. It's something that he's learned in his career, and learned winning a championship in Melbourne.
"Having him on his team is a blessing because, some of these guys don't know how to be pushed over the top. When they hear a teammate of theirs, keep encouraging them, or get on them, instead of a coach, that's just a blessing for us.
"He's not afraid to do it and then he's also not afraid to give hard fouls. He's a guy that everybody would love to have on their team and I'm glad that we have him on ours."
Peatling himself is typically understated in assessing his own impact on the playing group, but there's certainly a quiet confidence about what he can bring and what he's willing to say on the floor and in the locker room.
"Since I started out in the league, I've always been a role player around great pieces, but I've played with other really good role players too," Peatling said.
"They've been some of the best vets across the league in the last five to 10 years. They're not necessarily your go-to for 30 points a game, but they can lead a locker room by example and also hold people accountable.
"They've got enough runs on the board and they've been in the fire where guys can trust what they say. Coming from Melbourne being around guys that are Boomers level players, you see how it's supposed to be done.
"Obviously, I don't have the NBA Finals experience, or World Cup experience [of United stars], I'll be the first to put my hand up in that regard, but I've had a couple of goes at the NBL so far. I'm confident in what I do say is important.
"I also really want to make sure we just have fun every day as well. I want to be a teammate that everyone really enjoys playing basketball with first and foremost.
"There's nothing about my leadership style that makes people not want to come to work every day. If I'm being too much of a pain in the bum in that front, I'm not doing my job."
Championship experience is always valuable, but in another NBL season shaping as the tightest on record, Peatling's also well-versed in the agony of the play-in race.
After a horror start last season, a highly fancied Melbourne side forced its way back into post-season contention only to fall short on percentage - by a single bucket -last year.
It's not something Peatling's keen on experiencing again.
"We finished seventh last year because of two points," Peatling said.
"That was a historically tight year, this year seems to be historically tight again. That experience I've had, I feel like I can add to guys that are going around for their first time and say 'hey, the margin for error is extremely small'.
"The two teams last year in the finals, one of them was second last [the year before]. Cairns was right up there too, so the league can flip and flop and twist and turn year to year.
"Leaning on that experience is something I think I can bring to this team, but at the same time, every year is a new year and you never know what's going to happen."
