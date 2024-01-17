North Beach next? More change coming for car parking at Wollongong beaches

Wollongong council says its summer trial of timed parking at four of the city's beaches will guide future changes at other beaches, including North Wollongong beach and Stuart Park.
Introduced this week, there are new four hour parking limits at Austinmer, Port Kembla and Wollongong's Flagstaff Point, along with a two hour limited at Bald Hill in Stanwell Park, with the council to issue fines to drivers who overstay in those beach car parks.
Many locals supported these time limits, agreeing with the council that it would help turnover at busy locations and allow greater access to the beach.
However, some were miffed that the region's busiest beach - North Wollongong - had not been included.
"I would think that North Beach/Stuart Park would be the best place to start with it wouldn't it?," one Mercury reader commented.
"A lot of the locals can't get spots because large tourist families with 4-5 cars take up the spots from sun up to sun down."
Likewise, Graeme Carroll said "can we please add North Wollongong Beach and Belmore basin. It's been taken over by visitors from Sydney some who spend a few dollars in the three cafes. Many bring their own picnic. I cannot get a carpark before 4pm on a nice day."
A council spokesperson said the parking changes were an "ongoing and long term project" to improve access to the beach across the LGA
"While the introduction of timed parking at selected locations is a trial for the summer, it's part of an ongoing and long term project by Council to improve access and amenity in our popular beachfront locations," they said.
"We know our beaches and parks are popular with locals year-around, but also draw visitors from outside the area, particularly during the warmer weather.
"This visitation is only set to increase in the future as new developments continue to grow both in our city and further afield and by trialling options like timed parking now, we're better placed in the future to manage peak visitation to our foreshore parks and public spaces."
The spokes person said timed parking was one avenue the council was exploring, and said North Wollongong was in its sights.
"The locations chosen were selected due to community feedback about concerns around parking, at areas which are known for their high demand and on recommendations from previous parking studies," the spokesperson said.
"What we learn from this trial will inform future opportunities to improve parking across Wollongong.
"While North Wollongong car park wasn't included in this trial, the outcomes will inform how we manage our busiest foreshore areas, including the precinct around Stuart Park, in the future."
