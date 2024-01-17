Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

North Beach next? More change coming for car parking at Wollongong beaches

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
January 18 2024 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car parking at North Wollongong beach could be in for a shake up. File picture by Sylvia Liber.
Car parking at North Wollongong beach could be in for a shake up. File picture by Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong council says its summer trial of timed parking at four of the city's beaches will guide future changes at other beaches, including North Wollongong beach and Stuart Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.