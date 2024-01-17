Man in jail as knife, drugs, cash seized after wild Illawarra police chase

A man is behind bars after being accused of having drugs, a knife and cash on him during a wild police pursuit across the Illawarra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The man's dramatic arrest was captured on video in Cordeaux Heights on Tuesday, January 16 after the 34-year-old dumped a stolen BMW and ran.
Police first spotted the stolen black BMW four-wheel-drive on the Princes Highway at Unanderra at 12.45pm and a pursuit begun.
As the driver turned onto Staff Road at Unanderra he allegedly lost control of his car before it mounted the median strip.
"The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot along Staff Road, before he was arrested," at NSW Police spokeswoman said.
During a search of the vehicle police located and seized drugs, a knife, and cash.
The man faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, January 17 on 13 charges, including:
He will remain behind bars and reappear in court on January 30.
A Cordeaux Heights resident Matt, who asked for his surname not to be used, witnessed the man's arrest alongside his house.
He told the Mercury suddenly heard sirens and saw a black BMW four-wheel-drive pull up outside his home on Balmaringa Close at 1pm on Tuesday, January 16.
"I saw this guy running through my front yard and then he jumped the side fence and went through my backyard," Matt said.
"He tried to smash through my [back] fence and couldn't get through.
"The cops caught him right out in my backyard, near the neighbour's driveway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.