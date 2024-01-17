Here's why Wollongong Target is clearing out stock

Staff at Wollongong Central's Target department store have been clearing out and reorganising stock, as the company's $10 billion merger with Kmart progresses.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Products in the kitchen, stationery and homewares sections have already started to be replaced, with Kmart's discount brand Anko.
Wesfarmers announced in July that its two discount department stores would be merged, with the internal operations of Target to be folded into Kmart.
The company said the move was not expected to impact the 452 stores across Australia and New Zealand.
Then in August, Wesfarmers announced the introduction of Anko at Target, saying that the merging of the two stores would progress "during 2024".
"The introduction of select Anko ranges across hard home and general merchandise into Target stores is planned to occur early in the second half of the 2024 financial year, and most operating model changes will occur in the second half of the 2024 financial year," the company said in its annual results reports.
This was designed to "drive greater operating efficiencies and better leverage the relative strengths" of the two brands.
About a quarter of Target's stock will become Anko, Wesfarmers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.