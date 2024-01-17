All the pictures from the Hawks Wollongong Central fan day

There's been some rough days for the Illawarra faithful, but the Hawks are giving fans plenty to cheer about through a stunning resurgence under interim coach Justin Tatum over the past 10 games. It showed in the number of fans who turned out to meet their heroes at Wollongong Central on Tuesday.
The Hawks are yet to drop consecutive games under to Tatum, and the popular coach says his team can't afford to start; especially at home.
"After double-overtime [against Tasmania] it's tough to regroup to be ready for another top contender in the next 36 hours, but our guys did a good job," Tatum said.
"Our goal [last week] was to get 2-0 for sure, but we just didn't want to be 0-2. Splitting it 1-1 against two top teams was acceptable at this point, but it's not anymore. We're still not playing to our potential and we can't just keep losing games here. We're not in that situation.
"Our goal is to make the playoffs and how can we make the playoffs if we lose one and then go and lose another one? I really challenge those guys in the locker room at practice to erase the memory of the loss we just had, come back and fix our mistakes and make sure we don't do it for the next one.
"In Sydney [coming off a loss] we were down 18 points and we come back and cut it down to three in the first half. Then we know we were that type of team that can win the game. It'll be the same thing against Cairns, we don't expect to be down 18 points, but we definitely expect to set the tone early."
Simply getting off the bottom of the ladder was a pass mark back in November, but Tatum says he's seen a marked shift in his team's mentality as it enters the final stretch well in the hunt for a post-season berth.
"All we talk about is playoffs and winning the whole thing," Tatum said.
"We weren't talking about that a month ago, so that mentality has changed. They know about how many games we have left, how many games we should win or need to win to make it there.
"We're a competitor now and need to keep acting like we're a competitor and not be distraught if we lose a game or lose a quarter and fall back to the old us. Everybody's getting extra shots up, extra work and the goal is to win games so [the mentality] has definitely changed."
